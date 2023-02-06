FLOAT Trailer: Available Now For Free on Tubi in The U.S.

When a vlogger and her crew embark on their annual river float, they are plunged into a life and death battle with a sinister paranormal force.

Starting today readers in the U.S. can watch the horror flick #Float for free on the streaming service Tubi. Because there is no movie like a free movie!

#Float is the directorial debut of longtime producer Zac Locke (The Wind, Climate of the Hunter, Agnes) and stars Scarlett Sperduto, Kaya Coleman, Grant Morningstar, Christina Nguyen, Kate Mayhew, Miguel Muñoz, Matt Wise and Cristobal Reyes.

XYZ Films have asked us to share with you the second trailer for the flick. Check it out below.