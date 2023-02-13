BRAEK Trailer: New Home Invasion Thriller to be Presented at EFM
When you have a moment check out the sales trailer for this upcoming home invasion thriller Braek from director John Fallon and his co-writer and star Kevin Interdonato. Interdonato wrote himself in as the villain of the piece. If you cannot find the roles you want create them for yourself.
Braek will be presented at EFM in Berlin next month. More information from the production team below.
The McCabe family’s weekend getaway was never meant to be a life-changing experience. Governor William McCabe (Nick Baillie), a respected politician, was looking forward to some rest and relaxation. His beautiful wife Lauren (Melissa Anschutz) and distant step daughter Erin (Alix Lane) strain to enjoy their time together, as the facade of the trophy family has worn dangerously thin. Things take a severe turn for the worse when a charismatic stranger (Kevin Interdonato) knocks on their door and triggers an unexpected chain of events.John Fallon’s new thriller BRAEK will screen at the 2023 European Film Market/EFM (details below) via Princ Films.Fallon directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with actor Kevin Interdonato. Interdonato also stars as the film's nemesis Jesse. The duo Produced the film alongside Nick Baillie.BRAEK also stars Nick Baillie (Taken), Melissa Anschutz (Best Years Gone) and Alix Lane (Black Pumpkin). Danilo Rocha (Sick Minded) and John Fallon (SAW II) round out the cast.BRAEK is Executive Produced by Igor Princ. Samuel Pinault is the film's Director of Photography, Rurik Sallé (Zmiena) the composer and Michael Nouryeh (Baylon, Drive) the editor.BRAEK will screen on Feb 17th 2023 at 4:15pm at the Parliament Studio Cinema in Berlin. A virtual screening is scheduled for Feb 19th 2023 at 5:00pm at the Virtual Cinema 13.The Princ Films stand is located at the main market venue – Martin Gropius Bau, stand #175.The trailer was produced by Garo Setian through his company Hungry Monster Entertainment and edited by his son Hunter Setian.
