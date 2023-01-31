THE NOMAD Trailer: Mystery Thriller on Digital February 14th

When a reporter filming a story about a serial killer targeting the city’s priests comes face to face with the killer, she must choose between turning him in and finishing the story … or directing him towards her abusive father and finishing her own.

Daniel Diosdado's mystery thriller The Nomad joins the ranks of many films being released on February 14th. Seriously, all these distributors do not want you to leave the house on Valentine's Day this year. In anticipation of the release the official trailer was released this week. You will find it in the usual spot, down below.

The Nomad stars Lauren Biazzo (Law & Order: SVU, Abuse of Power), Dietrich Teschner (Blue Bloods, Quantico), Vanessa Calderón (Center of The Room, The Wicked Path), and Anthony Goss (Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods).

Diosdado's film, which he wrote and directed, was the winner for Best Producer at the LA Independent Film Festival Awards last year.