Shudder Original Special JOE BOB'S GHOULTIDE GET-TOGETHER Raises More Than Ever For Charity

In these challenging times it was good to see that the horror community could still come together and pitch in and help out those in need. Here's some good news to cap off your day.

The third annual Joe Bob’s Ghoultide Get-Together premiered on Friday, December 16th live on the Shudder TV feed. Briggs presented two films that night, Don't Open Till Christmas and A Christmas Horror Story. During the broadcast he and Darcy the Mail Girl among other things raised awareness about four charities who would get the proceeds from a charity auction run during and after the live broadcast.

Viewers responded in spades and by the time the charity auction concluded days later it had raised over $200,000 to be split evenly between the four chosen charities. That was a thirty percent growth over last year's total and completely eclipsed the first year's total.

More in the press release.