Shudder Original Special JOE BOB'S GHOULTIDE GET-TOGETHER Raises More Than Ever For Charity
In these challenging times it was good to see that the horror community could still come together and pitch in and help out those in need. Here's some good news to cap off your day.
The third annual Joe Bob’s Ghoultide Get-Together premiered on Friday, December 16th live on the Shudder TV feed. Briggs presented two films that night, Don't Open Till Christmas and A Christmas Horror Story. During the broadcast he and Darcy the Mail Girl among other things raised awareness about four charities who would get the proceeds from a charity auction run during and after the live broadcast.
Viewers responded in spades and by the time the charity auction concluded days later it had raised over $200,000 to be split evenly between the four chosen charities. That was a thirty percent growth over last year's total and completely eclipsed the first year's total.
More in the press release.
The Shudder Original special Joe Bob’s Ghoultide Get-Together premiered Friday, December 16 live on the Shudder TV feed at 9pm ET/8c and raised over $208,000. The money was divided evenly among the following charities:In what has become an annual holiday tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs presented a double feature, just in time for Christmas. This year, Joe Bob hosted two iconic holiday horrors, Don’t Open Till Christmas and A Christmas Horror Story.But the true star of the show was the charity auction of one-of-a-kind props from The Last Drive-In, including the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get married in an upcoming episode of the series, and personal memorabilia from Joe Bob’s 35-year career. Viewers were also able to participate in a telethon and order special, limited-time Joe Bob’s Ghoultide Get-Together items from Fright-Rags, with all proceeds split amongst the above charities.Joe Bob Briggs said, "I'm proud to say that our little Mutant Family came up with 420 percent more money than when we first did this in 2020, a full 30 percent increase over 2021--more evidence that horror fans are terrifyingly generous! One hundred percent of the funds go directly to the four charities, so thanks to everyone who made that possible, especially the team at Fright Rags, who always go above and beyond to create premiums for the people too strapped for cash to participate in auctions."The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.
