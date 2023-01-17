MY ANIMAL: Official Key Art And Key Set For Horror Romance Debut Ahead of World Premiere at Sundance

Jacqueline Castel's horror romance My Animal is having its world premiere at Sundance next week, as part of the Midnight program. The key art and key art have been sent over. Check out the gallery below for a look-see.

Heather, an outcast teenage goalie, longs to play on the hockey team of her small northern town. She meets and falls in love with newcomer Jonny, an alluring but tormented figure skater. The girls’ relationship blossoms despite Heather’s struggles with her alcoholic mother,her hidden sexual orientation, and a familial curse that transforms her into a feral wolf under thefull moon. Heather and Jonny’s secret tryst soon clashes against the conformity of their small community, exposing dangerous truths and igniting a passionate, violent night of personal transformation.

My Animal was directed by Jacqueline Castel from a screenplay written by Jae Matthews. It stars Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Amandla Stenberg, Stephen Mchattie, Heidi Von Palleske, Cory Lipman, and Joe Apollonio.

My Animal was recently acquired by Paramount Worldwide Acquisition Group. They landed global distribution rights (excluding Canada, because why not!!!) with distribution plans TBD.