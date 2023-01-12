Chattanooga Film Fest Coverage International Interviews All Videos International Features Hollywood Interviews
JOHNNY Z Trailer: Action, Horror And Martial Arts in Zombie Indie!
Our friends at Black Mandala are handling Jonathan Straiton's indie zombie horror action flick, Johnny Z. There is no word on what their intentions are with the flick but a trailer was passed along.
The trailer is a a bit of a curiousity. While there's plenty of martial arts on zombie action in it, as billed by Black Mandala, the action is blurred out. At first we thought it was one of those blood blurs the camera lense gimmicks. Alas, it is not. Its a shame because usually horror fans want to see horror before making a decision on whether to watch a flick or not.
Curious indeed. Check it out below.
Genre specialist Black Mandala presents the new horror action movie, "JOHNNY Z", directed by Jonathan Straiton (Night of Something Strange). According to the director: “Johnny Z has been a passion project of mine for over ten years and I know audiences will dig it. It’s straight action horror with tons of gore!".The film won the "Best Sci-fi Feature Film" at New York City Horror Film Festival and the "Best Action/Adventure Feature Film", "Best Hero" (Michael Merchant); and "Best FX" at Genre Blast Film Festival.Starring Michael Merchant (Amityville Death House), and martial arts master Felix Cortes (stunts Daredevil, Wonder Woman 1984).Johnny is half human and half zombie. Within his blood just might be the cure to the zombie epidemic. Yet after escaping a medical prison called Nordac, he comes under the guidance of Grandmaster Jonray and his brother Crisanto. This sets Johnny on a path using his martial arts skills to find a doctor who can create the cure; while also helping his master to fight some personal demons.
