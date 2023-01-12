JOHNNY Z Trailer: Action, Horror And Martial Arts in Zombie Indie!

Our friends at Black Mandala are handling Jonathan Straiton's indie zombie horror action flick, Johnny Z. There is no word on what their intentions are with the flick but a trailer was passed along.

The trailer is a a bit of a curiousity. While there's plenty of martial arts on zombie action in it, as billed by Black Mandala, the action is blurred out. At first we thought it was one of those blood blurs the camera lense gimmicks. Alas, it is not. Its a shame because usually horror fans want to see horror before making a decision on whether to watch a flick or not.

Curious indeed. Check it out below.