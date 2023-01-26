HUNT HER, KILL HER: First Poster Debuts, U.S. Theatrical Date Announced For Indie Horror Flick

On an otherwise peaceful evening during her first night on the job, a lone night shift janitor finds herself in an unexpected fight for survival when she becomes the target of sinister masked intruders. As their disturbing motives become clearer, she must use her crafty instincts and barbaric violence to make it through the night alive.

A new genre studio, Welcome Villain Films, have announced their first aquisition, the horror flick Hunt Her, Kill Her. To mark the occasion they have released the first poster along with a domestic theatrical release date in the U.S., March 3rd. There is no word in the announcement if Welcome Villain handles physical releases as well but they are doing a digital drop later on.

Hunt Her, Kill Her had its world premiere at Chattanooga last year, followed by stops at Horrorhound and Chicago Horror FF among others. Soon it will be part of FrightFest Glasgow's lineup during the second weekend in March.

Reading further into the announcement Welcome Villain have said that they injected more resources (money) into the flick for some post festival re-working, re-jigging by the filmmakers Ryan Thiessen and Greg Swinson. A Director's Cut if you will.

There isn't an official trailer from Welcome Villain yet, so we're posting one from a few months ago down below to give you at least a taste of what to expect in March.

Our friends at Raven Banner are handling the international sales of the flick and will be presenting it next at EFM in Berlin.