Frontières 2023: Call For Projects Now Open For This Year's Programs

Frontières, one of the premiere co-production platforms for genre filmmakers, has announced that the the Call for Projects for Frontières Platform (Marché du Film in Cannes), the Frontières Co-Production Market and the Frontières Forum is now open.

The Frontières Platform in Cannes takes place during Marché du Film this May. It will include a Proof of Concept Presentation period along with a Buyers Showcase for projects seeking sales agents.

The Frontières Co-Production Market and the Frontières Forum will take place again during the Fantasia International Film Festival at the end of July. The only key change for now is that the program will start on Wednesday and conclude on Saturday, leaving Sunday - a co-production sabbath of sorts - for everyone to make their way back home after four days of pitches, one-on-one meetings, conferences, etc.