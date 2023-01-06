Frontières 2023: Call For Projects Now Open For This Year's Programs
Frontières, one of the premiere co-production platforms for genre filmmakers, has announced that the the Call for Projects for Frontières Platform (Marché du Film in Cannes), the Frontières Co-Production Market and the Frontières Forum is now open.
The Frontières Platform in Cannes takes place during Marché du Film this May. It will include a Proof of Concept Presentation period along with a Buyers Showcase for projects seeking sales agents.
The Frontières Co-Production Market and the Frontières Forum will take place again during the Fantasia International Film Festival at the end of July. The only key change for now is that the program will start on Wednesday and conclude on Saturday, leaving Sunday - a co-production sabbath of sorts - for everyone to make their way back home after four days of pitches, one-on-one meetings, conferences, etc.
We are thrilled to inform you that the Call for Projects for the Frontières Platform (Marché du Film in Cannes), the Frontières Co-Production Market and the Frontières Forum is now open.The Frontières Platform in Cannes is a dedicated section of industry programming & networking events for the genre film industry at the Marché du Film. The event is a co-presentation between the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes.Frontières Platform Program includes :- Proof of Concept Presentation - Presentation of proof of concept videos from projects in advanced financing, followed by an invitation-only networking lunch.- Buyers Showcase - Presentation of genre films in post-production, seeking sales agents. Sales agents, distributors and festival programmers are given an opportunity to discover genre films in progress.In 2023, the Co-Production Market and the Forum will take place in Montréal between July 26th and July 29th, 2023 as two separate events, in conjunction with the Fantasia International Film Festival. Frontières will now start on a Wednesday and end on a Saturday (instead of Thursday-Sunday).Formerly an invitation-only event for genre projects seeking to complete their financing and advance to the production stage, the Frontières Forum has opened up and is now accepting submissions. 12 industry leaders are invited to meet with the selected projects over 2 days in a closed & collaborative environment. The program of events consists of roundtable strategy sessions and one-on-one meetings. Forum projects will be able to attend the Co-Production market events.The Co-Production Market, Frontières’ flagship event, is back as well. The networking platform, focusing specifically on genre film financing and co-production between Europe and North America will take place over four days, with one full day dedicated to the pitching sessions and three days of networking events, one-on-one meetings, round tables and conferences.Information about the selection criteria and the required submission documents can be found on our website.Deadlines for submissions:- Frontières Platform: March 10th, 2023 (12pm, EST)- Frontières Co-Production Market & Forum: April 14th, 2023 (12pm, EST)
