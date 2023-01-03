Arrow Video in January: Yokai, Kung fu, Cannibals, Brando and the Works of Lukas Moodysson

Now that the dust has settled from the holiday season our focus can turn on this month's offerings from our friends at Arrow Video.
This month kicks off on Friday with a currated collection from Adam Egypt Mortimer, director of Some Kind of Hate, Daniel Isn't Real and Archenemy. His program Adam Egypt Mortimer Selects will include titles such as Chema García Ibarra's The Sacred Spirit, Nabwana I.G.G.'s Bad Black, Miike's The Great Yokai War, and Brian Lonano's Gwilliam.
The following week you can watch Reel Women "... a vintage program of interviews with women directors working in Hollywood and Europe in the early 1990s, exploring the opportunities and obstacles that face them".
Subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will get to watch a pair of martial arts films from director Huang Feng and 70s action icon Angela Mao: Lady Whirlwind and Lady Kung Fu.
That week's program concludes with cannibalistic horror flicks: Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death, Trapped Alive and Malatesta's Carnival of Blood.
The third weekend features Marlon Brando: Wild One, Paul Joyce's deep dive into the career of the famed and influential American actor.
On January 27th you can feast your eyes and souls on The Lukas Moodysson Collection, the films from Swedish filmmaker Lukas Moodysson.
Available together for the first time, Moodysson’s eclectic filmography can now be appreciated as the work of a singular filmmaking voice, as avowedly uncompromising and unabashedly political as it is keenly observed, deeply felt and frequently hilarious.
Titles Include Show Me Love (aka F*cking Amal), Together, and Mammoth. The collection also includes one of our favorites of recent memory, We Are The Best!
There is a handy, dandy gallery down below that has all the releases during the month of January.
