THE GHOSTS OF MONDAY: Official Trailer And Poster For Haunted Hotel Horror Starring Julian Sands

The official trailer, poster and collection of stills have come our way for international haunted hotel horror, The Ghosts of Monday. Horror staple, Julian Sands, stars with a cast of local Cypriots and international actors, in a story of ghosts, murder and a dash of possession if our eyes have not deceived us.

Acclaimed actor Julian Sands stars in THE GHOSTS OF MONDAY, an unnerving new horror experience from filmmaker Francesco Cinquemani (Eye For An Eye). Mark Huberman (Vikings Valhalla) stars as a television director who becomes embroiled in a supernatural conspiracy after traveling to Cyprus to make a tv pilot about a haunted hotel. Julian Sands (Warlock), Marianna Rosset (Survive or Sacrifice), Elva Trill (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Anthony Skordi (Onassis) also appear in the frightening profusion of suspense and scares.

Cleopatra Entertainment is releasing The Ghosts of Monday on digital, blu-ray and DVD on Jan 23rd.