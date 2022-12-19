KIDS VS ALIENS: Official Trailer And Poster For Jason Eisener's Alien Invasion Slash Wrestling Slash Gorey Horror Flick

Jason Eisner's rolicking, wrestling and alien invasion horror flick, Kids vs Aliens, will be in theaters, On Demand and digital on January, 20th, 2023. The official poster and trailer have arrived. Check out the trailer down below.

All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.

For a fleeting moment an event I was helping set up nearly had Kids vs. Aliens in its program. Alas, in the ever dynamic field of event planning the movie got pulled from the schedule and I didn't get to use the following writeup in the program notes. I would feel like you're all missing out if this write-up just stayed cooped up in the rafters. So here you go, my gift to you this holiday season.