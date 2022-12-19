KIDS VS ALIENS: Official Trailer And Poster For Jason Eisener's Alien Invasion Slash Wrestling Slash Gorey Horror Flick
Jason Eisner's rolicking, wrestling and alien invasion horror flick, Kids vs Aliens, will be in theaters, On Demand and digital on January, 20th, 2023. The official poster and trailer have arrived. Check out the trailer down below.
All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.
For a fleeting moment an event I was helping set up nearly had Kids vs. Aliens in its program. Alas, in the ever dynamic field of event planning the movie got pulled from the schedule and I didn't get to use the following writeup in the program notes. I would feel like you're all missing out if this write-up just stayed cooped up in the rafters. So here you go, my gift to you this holiday season.
OK, here's the situation, Sam and Gary’s parents went away on a week's vacation. While paraphrasing Fresh Prince lyrics to set up a film is awesome, in this case it sets up a bad scenario. The too cool for school kids have invited themselves over for a Halloween house party, and as teens are wont to do they start trashing the place. Then the party gets busted. No, not by cops, but by fuck-off aliens. Sam and Gary don’t just have to save their house from destruction but possibly the whole town. Kids Vs Aliens is what we imagine would happen if you were to create a movie based on VHS tapes you would find lying around the Eisener family home. What’s on them? They got tapings of local wrestling matches from Halifax’s own Wrestlecentre taped over episodes of History Channel’s Ancient Aliens. One minute you’re watching heads bounce off wrestling mats, the next aliens are pouring acid on your face! Kids Versus Aliens is a lean, mean, vulgar and funny mix of body slamming and chokeholds intercut with alien abductions and probing. If the kids in The Goonies were allowed to use the F-bomb more than once and got caught up with aliens instead of bumbling thieves this would be that movie.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.