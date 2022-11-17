South African Horrorfest 2022: THE HARBINGER, KING OF SCREEN And LIFE WITH CHUCKY Highlight African Genre Fest Lineup
After an unforeseen scheduling setback our friends at the South African Horrorfest picked up their bootstraps and were able to reschedule their annual event for this coming week and a half. While its always nice to be able to hold your event prior to Halloween, during spooky season, we don't think anyone will complain about carrying on the festivities after the hallowed days.
This year's festival includes such titles as pnademic-era horror The Harbinger, the documentaries King of Screen and Life With Chucky, exploitation flicks like Mad Heidi and Troma's Eating Miss Campbell. Classic horror flicks Nosforatu, Dracula and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are also in the mix this year. There will also be a sizeable streaming program for those who will not be able to attend in person this year.
The festival teaser follows the full announcement.
The 18th annualSouth African HORRORFEST Film Festival18 - 30 NovemberIn cinema at The Labia Theatre, Cape Town& Streaming Across SA via QuicketSurviving the pandemic and making international “Best Horror Film Festival” lists like that of US publications Movie Maker Magazine and Dread Central, the South African HORRORFEST enters its 18th edition!(This year the original Halloween-season dates have moved on a touch, to 18 - 30 November)Again bringing Horror fans an amazing batch of new, indie, rare, classic movies and short films from around the world (which they’re unlikely to see anywhere else in the country), in cinema and streaming.Near all of the new releases will have their Africa / South Africa premiere at the HORRORFEST.All Horrorfest social media links can be accessed at: https://linktr.ee/SAhorrorfestCINEMA & STREAMINGA dozen in-cinema shows will screen at the SA HORRORFEST’s long standing venue partner, The Labia Theatre in Cape Town (where your drink from the bar can be taken into the cinema), while those outside of the city and across the rest of South Africa can also access the event with the streaming option consisting of 11 movies and 5 short film collections (via Quicket).Full line-up listed below - but for full cinema show list, info & booking, head to: https://www.quicket.co.za/organisers/576-south-african-horrorfestThe streaming options (including a full on-line festival pass) can be accessed at: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/194020-horrorfest-streaming-chapterHIGHLIGHTSThe festival opens with the return of the silent film soundtrack performance, for an in-person show of the Makabra Ensemble’s live score for Nosferatu’s centenary screening ; there’s a special 16mm projection of Bela Lugosi’s classic Dracula ; a Rocky Horror Picture Show audience participation screening ; South African feature film Pou with cast & crew attending for a Q&A ; 4 documentaries include subjects like Stephen King and Chucky ; Horror / Fantasy literature fans will get another dose of authors reading from their original work (streaming at the YouTube channel’s Bloody Parchment playlist - https://www.YouTube.com/TheHorrorfest ), and much more.TRAILERSWatch all movie trailers at The Horrorfest channel : https://www.YouTube.com/TheHorrorfest (subscribe while you're there and hit notifications to stay in the loop when all new content gets added, including movie reviews by festival creators Paul Blom and Sonja Ruppersberg).JURYThe 2022 Horrorfest’s international jury members include Chris Alexander (filmmaker, musician, Fangoria- and Delirium magazine editor), Kat Ellinger (editor in chief of Diabolique Magazine, horror cinema aficionado and writer, and cohost of their Daughters of Darkness podcast), Nicholas Vince (actor known as the Chatterer Cenobite in Clive Barker’s Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, and Kinski in Nightbreed), and Horrorfest creators Sonja and Paul.PRIZES & GIVE-AWAYSPrizes and give-aways will include DISNEY+ subscriptions, tattoos from MR LUCKY’S CAPE TOWN TATTOO, PENGUIN BOOKS, UIP movie merch and more to be announced.FULL 2022 SA HORRORFEST LINE-UP:IN CINEMA18 - 24 November at the Labia Theatre, Cape Town TicketsHALLOWEEN ENDS (14 Oct, 8pm)Special warm-up pre-release premiere screeningNOSFERATU (18 Nov, 9pm)Centenary with a live Makabra Ensemble soundtrack performanceTHE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (19 Nov, 9pm)Audience participation screeningDRACULA (20 Nov, 6:15pm)Special 16mm film projection of the Bela Lugosi classicMAD HEIDI (20 Nov, 8:30pm)Wild new take on the Swiss culture iconINFLUENCER (21 Nov, 6:15pm)Careful who you follow…POU (21 Nov, 8:30pm)New Afrikaans film with cast & crew attendingTHE HARBINGER (22 Nov, 6:15pm)An intriguing blend of the pandemic era with demonic forcesLIVING WITH CHUCKY (22 Nov, 8:30pm)Documentary on the legacy of this killer dollEATING MISS CAMPBELL (23 Nov, 6:15pm)Troma madness, not for the easily offendedKING ON SCREEN (23 Nov, 8:30pm)Fantastic new Stephen King documentaryGHOSTS OF THE OZARKS (24 Nov, 6:15pm)Post-Civil War terror feat. David ArquetteTERRIFIER 2 (24 Nov, 8:30pm)Art the crazy clown’s intense new sequelSTREAMING18 - 30 November via QuicketIncludes cinema titlesGHOSTS OF THE OZARKSTHE HARBINGEREATING MISS CAMPBELLplus :FEED MEVery black cannibal comedyEXTRANEOUS MATTERSurreal Japanese sci-fi-horror tripNIXSharknado’s director gets more seriousON THE EDGEThe Soska sisters’ new dark psycho-sexual chiller (adults only)RAZZENNESTAlmost too unique a concept to describe!A LIFE ON THE FARMJaw-dropping real found footage documentaryFOLLOW THE DEADIrish zom-comAGATHASurreal live action / animation blendRONDO AND BOBDocumentary on Texas Chain Saw Massacre art director Robert Burns and character actor Rondo HattonSHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS5 feature length volumes of innovative, ambitious, unique and mind-blowing shorts from all parts of the globe, compiled into 5 streaming volumes, including:BUG BITES, TWO SISTERS, ANGEL CITY HORROR, ABLE BODIES, 665, HUNGER, PART FOREVER, INTRUDER, RISE & SHINE, UNDER THE ICE, THE ABYSS OF THE SOUL, LISTEN TO ME, THE PEY, THE PIT AND THE PENDULUM - A Musicabre, ZMIENA, …LOVEHOTEL…~The Guide to Japanese Midnight Culture~, KICKSTART MY HEART, ALIEN DICK, LETHALOGICA, ESCALATION, UNHEIMLICH, GROUNDED, THE LAST CHRISTMAS, SINK AWAY, TUNNEL RAT, DEATH IN A BOX, IVI ELV, TERATOMA, EAT THE RICH, THE ORDER, GAS STATION LULLABY, BELFAST 1912, MAGGOT PARTY, WHY WE DON'T VISIT ANYMORE, THE MICROSCOPE, STUCK, FROM BEYOND, FEAR ABIDES NIGHTLY GLISTENS, ULFHEDNAR, RUTA, INSANE ESCAPE, CUT IT OUT, TERMINATRYX “Suiker”See you at the movies! (or in the stream)
