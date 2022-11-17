South African Horrorfest 2022: THE HARBINGER, KING OF SCREEN And LIFE WITH CHUCKY Highlight African Genre Fest Lineup

After an unforeseen scheduling setback our friends at the South African Horrorfest picked up their bootstraps and were able to reschedule their annual event for this coming week and a half. While its always nice to be able to hold your event prior to Halloween, during spooky season, we don't think anyone will complain about carrying on the festivities after the hallowed days.

This year's festival includes such titles as pnademic-era horror The Harbinger, the documentaries King of Screen and Life With Chucky, exploitation flicks like Mad Heidi and Troma's Eating Miss Campbell. Classic horror flicks Nosforatu, Dracula and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are also in the mix this year. There will also be a sizeable streaming program for those who will not be able to attend in person this year.

The festival teaser follows the full announcement.