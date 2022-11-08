Crowdfund This: The VELOCIPASTOR 2 Needs A Few Hands...
Plenty of people really liked this one though, and a big part of that was that the creators showed their hearts to be in the right place. They had made something they liked, and if you were like-minded, their fun became your fun. The film was successful and has fans.
Well, the good news for those fans is: they're planning another one. Even better news is: this time the aim is to make it a giallo, set in Italy, with the pastor having to stop a string of murders by a diabolical black-gloved serial killer.
The bad news is: it's being funded by way of Kickstarter and with only three days left, the team is nowhere near the limit they've set for themselves. And as this is an all-or-nothing campaign, if it doesn't meet its goal of 275,000 USD, the project will get shelved.
So come on people, the idea is fun, the perks look cool, so how can you resist the poster above, or Brendan Steere's friendly face below? Click the link and CROWDFUND THIS!
