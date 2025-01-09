LAWS OF MAN Exclusive Clip: Issuing a Warrant

Phil Blattenberger's pre Cold War action thriller Laws of Man comes out tomorrow, Friday, January 10th, and we have an exclusive clip to share with you this morning.

The clips appears to be early goings in the story where our U.S. marshals Frank and Tommy meet Bonney and his sons (?) to issue a warrant for Bonney's arrest. Turns out though that the warrant has been dropped. Uh oh.

At the dawn of the Cold War, U.S. marshals Frank and Tommy pursue wanted murderer Benjamin Bonney in the deserts of Nevada and stumble upon a sinister plot that threatens to upend the very foundations of justice and peace.

Laws of Man stars Jacob Keohane, Jackson Rathbone, Keith Carradine, Graham Greene, Kelly Lynn Reiter, James Urbaniak, Forrie J. Smith, Richard Brake with Dermot Mulroney and Harvey Keitel.

Laws of Man will be released by Saban Films in cinemas and on digital & VOD.