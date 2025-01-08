SNIPER: THE LAST STAND Trailer: The Eleventh Installment of The Sharpshooting Franchise is Coming

I'm doing this for nostalgia's sake, cause over thirty years I watched the very first Sniper movie with Tom Berenger and Billy Zane and was completely in love with it. Before there was airsoft there was paintball and I'd organize annual trips to local fields. The first Sniper movie was kind of my hype film, something I'd watch to get jazzed up before running through the woods playing G.I.Joe for the day.

I've since lost track of the franchise so color me surprised when approached to share with you a trailer for an eleventh film in the series, Sniper: The Last Stand. Eleventh!!! Check it out down below. It's budget is evident but there's some ambition going on here, trying to make it as flash as possible despite any restraints the production may have had. I'm going to ignore that the film's lead Chad Michael Collins is not holding a sniper rifle in front of CoD cosplay in the terrible key art.

Take a look for yourself below this information blurb.