SNIPER: THE LAST STAND Trailer: The Eleventh Installment of The Sharpshooting Franchise is Coming
I'm doing this for nostalgia's sake, cause over thirty years I watched the very first Sniper movie with Tom Berenger and Billy Zane and was completely in love with it. Before there was airsoft there was paintball and I'd organize annual trips to local fields. The first Sniper movie was kind of my hype film, something I'd watch to get jazzed up before running through the woods playing G.I.Joe for the day.
I've since lost track of the franchise so color me surprised when approached to share with you a trailer for an eleventh film in the series, Sniper: The Last Stand. Eleventh!!! Check it out down below. It's budget is evident but there's some ambition going on here, trying to make it as flash as possible despite any restraints the production may have had. I'm going to ignore that the film's lead Chad Michael Collins is not holding a sniper rifle in front of CoD cosplay in the terrible key art.
Take a look for yourself below this information blurb.
Directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Slumber Party Massacre – 2019) and written by Sean Wathen (Escape the Field), the eleventh installment in the Sniper franchise (which was trending earlier this year when added to Netflix, where it skyrocketed to the service’s top 10) also stars Ryan Robbins (Passengers) reprising his role as “Zero,” Sharon Taylor (Bad Blood), Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz (Apple TV+’s The Big Cigar), and Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy).To stop an arms dealer from unleashing a deadly superweapon, Ace sniper Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins) and Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins) are deployed to lead a group of elite soldiers in Costa Verde. Taking an untested sniper under his wing, Beckett faces his newest challenge: giving orders instead of receiving them. With time and ammo running low, they must overcome all odds just to survive.
