THE VISITOR Redbox Code Giveaway
Justin P. Lange's psychological horror, thriller The Visitor is coming to digitial and On Demand on October 7th, 2022. ScreenAnarchy has two (2) Redbox codes to give away this week. Find out more below.
When Robert and his wife Maia move to her childhood home, he discovers an old portrait of his likeness in the attic - a man referred to only as ‘The Visitor’. Soon he finds himself descending down a frightening rabbit hole in an attempt to discover the true identity of his mysterious doppelgänger, only to realize that every family has its own terrifying secrets.
The Visitor was written by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes. Cast includes Finn Jones, Jessica McNamee, Dane Rhodes, and Donna Biscoe.
To enter is simple, find the answer to our fact finding question below. When you have the answer email us here and you will be enterted into the random draw this coming Friday, October 7th at noon PSt. Ready?
Writers Adam Mason and Simon Boyes have worked together on many projects over the years. What was the first film they worked on together?
When you have your answer email us here to be enterted into the random draw. The giveaway is open to residents of the U.S. and limited to one entry per household. Good luck to all who enter.
