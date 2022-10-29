SAVAGE SALVATION Trailer: Robert De Niro Tries to Stop Jack Huston's Revenge Streak in New Action Flick

Randall Emmett's action flick Salvage Salvation, starring Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and John Malkovich, is coming to digital and on demand on December 2nd, 2022. The trailer was released a couple days ago. We're only a couple days late, but with the film a month away there's still time to check out the trailer and mark your calendars if your interest is piqued.

Sheriff Church (Robert De Niro) and Detective Zeppelin strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents’ only two interests are the church or oxycodone. Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red want a fresh start. They decide to have a family together and get clean, with the support of Peter, Ruby’s brother-in-law (John Malkovich). However, Shelby discovers his beloved Ruby dead on their porch before she could fulfill her final wish: to be baptized in the river and washed away from her past sins. Filled with fiery rage, Shelby embarks on a vengeful killing spree to right all the wrong done to Ruby by every link in the drug dealing chain. Armed with nothing but adrenaline and a nail gun, Shelby picks off dealers and junkies one by one until he gets to the top. Sheriff Church and Detective Zeppelin must race against the clock to put an end to Shelby’s vigilante justice before his fight with the crime lord Coyote (Quavo) turns the entire town into a bloodbath.

The Avenue is distributing Emmett's sophomore film. Savage Salvation was written by Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Sivertson (All Cheerleaders Die). It stars the aforementioned Jack Huston, Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, along with Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher) and musician Quavo.