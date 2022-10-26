Review: GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, Superlative Horror in an Anthology Format

Winning a Best Directing Oscar in 2017 for The Shape of Water has done little, if anything, to dim Guillermo del Toro’s passion for filmmaking.

He demonstrated this first as a director with an incredibly faithful, sumptuous adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 noir novel, Nightmare Alley, last year and closing out a productive 2022, as the creator, showrunner, and onscreen narrator of the self-titled Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a new anthology series featuring A-level talent both behind and in front of the camera, high production values, and wide-ranging horror stories.

The results — with possibly one or two exceptions — are truly spectacular, mixing and remixing periods, tones, and tropes into eight, standalone segments even the most casual horror fan will appreciate, if not outright love. To call them segments or shorts might be something of a misstatement, however, as del Toro, working with a generous production budget courtesy of Netflix and its subscriber base (i.e., us), produces each "episode" as a film that is close to feature-length, with only one segment under 50 minutes.

Even that particular segment, Vincenzo Natali’s (Splice, Cube) “The Graveyard Rats,” packs an overabundance of skin-crawling, shiver-inducing claustrophobic terrors into its intensely brief running time. In the Massachusetts-set "The Graveyard Rats," the central character, Masson (David Hewlett), a debt-ridden, penniless caretaker-turned-grave-robber somewhere around the turn of the 20th century, discovers that hundreds of prayers to the invisible god above offer no defense against the hordes of ravenous rats infesting a local cemetery.

“The Graveyard Rats,” however, appears second on the list, though it does share a similarly motivated central character. Up first, del Toro’s onetime, Oscar-winning cinematographer, Guillermo Navarro, ably directs a nasty bit of comeuppance with “Lot 36.” The segment centers on a down-and-out Vietnam War vet, Nick (Tim Blake Nelson), who makes what passes for a living buying abandoned storage units.

Owing a sizable debt to unsavory characters and clinging to faint hopes of saving himself from a violent end, Nick places the last shreds of hope on an antique seance table and later, the contents he finds in said table. An unbeliever by nature and sporting a victim mentality the size of Texas, Nick stumbles along, ignoring every sign, symbol, and portent that suggests the table and its contents will only lead to his doom.



As often with horror-inflected anthologies, mixing desperate, immoral or amoral characters with the possibility of ill-gotten gains usually ends with disaster or something close to disaster. They’re one and both cautionary or morality tales, often of the grimmest variety.

That cautionary theme runs through several other segments, including Catherine Hardwicke’s (Twilight) near-perfect adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s “Dreams in a Witch House,” starring an effective Rupert Grint as a Depression-era spiritualist maniacally obsessed with piercing the veil between the natural and supernatural worlds so he can reunite himself with his late, beloved twin sister. Filled with bizarre, arresting imagery, folktale shocks and scares, and the kind of borderline nihilistic ending Lovecraft himself favored, “Dreams in a Witch House” might just be the most memorable, if not the most moving or poignant, episode in the first season.



Not to be outdone on the cosmic horror front, David Prior’s (The Empty Man) “The Autopsy,” adapted by David S. Goyer from a Michael Shea story, delivers one of the most gnarly, gruesome sequences in the entire series as Oscar winer F. Murray Abrahams’ traveling coroner, working all night to examine the bodies of miners who died in an explosion, encounters something so otherworldly that his entire conception of himself, of humankind, and our place in the cosmos comes under strict scrutiny. Essentially a one-man tour-de-force for the oft-underused Abrahams, “The Autopsy,” unlike most of the segments, ends on a moment, if not of uplift, then of hope and optimism, a surprise given the grisly proceedings of the previous hour.



As always, hubris, an all-too-human trait, plays a key role within and across multiple segments. Often combined with willful blindness or ignorance, hubris leads to catastrophe in the aforementioned “Lot 36” and“The Graveyard Rats,” Lily Ana Amirpour’s (The Bad Batch, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) “The Outside,” a wicked, if over-obvious, satire of the beauty industry, Keith Thomas’s (The Vigil) “Pickman’s Model,” another H.P. Lovecraft tale wherein madness, among other Cthulhu-inspired terrors, await an early 20th-century artist after he pursues an unlikely friendship with an outsider artist played by Crispin Glover.

Panos Cosmatos’s (Mandy, Beyond the Black Rainbow) neon-drenched entry, “The Viewing,” follows a similar thematic path, focusing on a secretive multi-millionaire who invites a select group of artists and experts to ruminate on art, beauty, and money, all while a unique item, safely tucked away behind a wall in another room, offers the select few a distinctly unique experience, assuming they can survive the night, that is.



Based on a del Toro short story, the last segment, Jennifer Kent’s (The Nightingale, The Babadook) “The Murmuring,” unfolds like a not unfamiliar supernatural horror story. All of the elements viewers have long come to expect from ghost stories are there, from the old dark house, cut off from civilization, to the troubled spirits who repeatedly disturb Nancy (Essie Davis), a researcher renown for her studies of avian behavior, her rationally minded husband and research partner, Edgar (Andrew Lincoln), and the unresolved, year-old trauma that threatens to fracture their rapidly disintegrating marriage.

Elevated by Davis and Lincoln’s authentic, grounded performances and Kent’s assured, unobtrusive direction, “The Murmuring,” intentionally or not, offers a welcome respite from its predecessors and their often downbeat endings.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will be released on Netflix two episodes at a time between October 25 and October 28.