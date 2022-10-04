RED RIVER ROAD: Watch This Exclusive Clip From This Lockdown-Era Indie Horror Thriller

There was likely something very cathartic about shooting a horror thriller during lockdown where the characters in the film begin to breakdown after possibly contracting a virus via the web. We imagine it gave those involved the chance just to air out all those real-life frustrations realted to being cooped up for so long and channel them into that alternate reality.

As other directors had done during the height of the pandemic filmmaker Paul Schuyler shot his own horror thriller, Red River Road, with his family while in lockdown. The film's distributor Gravitas Ventures passed along an exclusive clip to share with you today, on it's release day.

We've included the trailer and a small gallery of stills down below.