WOLVES OF WAR Exclusive Clip: Not Your Family

At the end of WWII, a tough British officer leads a ragtag band of Allied commandos behind enemy lines on one last impossible mission. Their task is to rescue a scientist in order to stop the Nazi’s work on developing an atomic bomb -- all while evading the Nazi guerrillas who are determined to continue the war at any cost.

Giles Alderson's World War II action film, Wolves of War, is set to release on VOD tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13th. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Check it out below.

In the clip the commandos are on the ground after being shot down from their plane, they come upon Nazi's threatening a family. Do they save the family and possibly jeopardize the mission?

Wolves of War stars Ed Westwick, Rupert Graves, Matt Willis, Sam Gittins, Éva Magyar, and Anastasia Martin. It was directed by the aforementioned Alderson, from a script written by Ben Mole.