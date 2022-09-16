SYS's Six-Figure Film Festival: ANIMAL AMONG US And THE RIDESHARE KILLER Featured in L.A. Independent Filmmaking Conference
Here's something for L.A. based genre filmmakers. From the sounds of it, SellingYourScreenplay.com's event Six-Figure Film Festival and Conference is targetted at filmmakers, giving information, expertise and guidance for low budget and independant filmmaking.
Of particular interest to genre filmmakers will be the screenings of Japanese short film Love Shack, feature films Animal Among Us and The Rideshare Killer. The latter was directed by Ashley Scott Meyers who also runs SYS.com and wrote such gems as Snake Outta Compton and Ninja Apocalypse. So if anyone knows how to get no-budget, independant films made it's this guy.
More information can be found here.
SellingYourScreenplay.com (SYS), is hosting SYS’s Six-Figure Film Festival and Conference, a conference focusing on best practices associated with the writing of scripts, producing, editing and distribution and promotion of low budget and independent films on October 7th - 9th, at The Yard Theater, 4319 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029.Films being screened and discussed range from 2 minute shorts produced for next to nothing, to feature films with budgets upwards of six-figures. The films cover a range of genres and issues and come from filmmakers from all around the world with an emphasis on local Los Angeles talent. Tickets for the event are available at the website: http://www.sixfigurefilmfestival.com/Among this year’s film-lineup, director Katsuto Kobayashi and Kenji Kobayashi’s horror comedy Love Shack, in which Serial Killer places a hidden camera in a hotel room with the intent of filming his malicious actions on an escort he calls in that night, John Woodruff’s horror Animal Among Us, fixing on mysterious murders at a camp, and director Ashley Scott Meyers’ The Rideshare Killer starring Tuesday Knight, Victoria De Mare, Croix Provence, and Eric Roberts.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.