SYS's Six-Figure Film Festival: ANIMAL AMONG US And THE RIDESHARE KILLER Featured in L.A. Independent Filmmaking Conference

Here's something for L.A. based genre filmmakers. From the sounds of it, SellingYourScreenplay.com 's event Six-Figure Film Festival and Conference is targetted at filmmakers, giving information, expertise and guidance for low budget and independant filmmaking.

Of particular interest to genre filmmakers will be the screenings of Japanese short film Love Shack, feature films Animal Among Us and The Rideshare Killer. The latter was directed by Ashley Scott Meyers who also runs SYS.com and wrote such gems as Snake Outta Compton and Ninja Apocalypse. So if anyone knows how to get no-budget, independant films made it's this guy.

More information can be found here.