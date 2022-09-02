Panama Horror Film Fest 2023: Now Open For Submissions

Our friends at the Panama Horror Film Fest are gearing up for another edition of their fabulous grass roots event. The only event of its kind in the country we really appreciate the can-do spirit of these local champions of international horror cinema.

Submissions are now open until Halloween, October 31st.

We are closer to celebrating the seventh edition of the Panama Horror Film Fest. The only horror film festival in the country, a film festival where all kinds of horror films are welcome, even fantasy films as long as they are dark.

Our festival is celebrated in person in the center of America, in the city of Panama.

The films we screen are usually independent, basically from Latin America, but we have also screened films from Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania and North America. All horror movies are welcome as long as they have not been released in commercial theaters in Panama or are not on any online platform in our territory.

We are looking for recent films (3 years since the premiere) although there is always room to screen a good horror classic or a cult film.

Our audience is thirsty for stories that are different from the usual, they look for risky proposals, they want to be scared but they don't shy away from laughing at bloody or unfortunately comic scenes.

We have the call open until October 31 for the following categories: International Horror Short Film, Animated Short Film, National Short Film, Fiction Feature Film and Documentary

We want you to be part of our programming!!