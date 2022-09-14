DON'T WORRY DARLING: Dolby Poster Features a Wary Florence Pugh

With the upcoming release of Olivia Wilde's mystery thriller Don't Worry Darling in Dolby Cinemas the select poster for the release has been passed along.

Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?

A wary Alice (Florence Pugh), lying in the arms of her husband Jack (Harry Styles), looks away from him (How could you!?! It's Harry!!!), keeping an eye out for... something or someone else. Designed by Works ADV it's a play on the more loving and snuggly version orginally designed by Bulldog (see below).

Don’t Worry Darling had its much talked about world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and opens in theaters on September 23rd.