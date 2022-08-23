Fantastic Fest Coverage Musicals All Videos All Reviews Animation

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Trailer: If You Must

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, US (@peteramartin)
Are you one of them?

Some of my best friends adore The Lord of the Rings -- the books, the movies, the comics (were there comics?), the prequels, the spin-offs -- and I am certain that many readers are also highly anticipating The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a new series that will debut on September 2.

If you are one of them, please enjoy watching the trailer below. Please feel free to share with your like-minded friends. Here is the official synopsis, though I think it's unnecessary for fans:

"An ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, must confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of Lindon; from the island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these realms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long after they're gone."

