MY BEST FRIEND'S EXORCISM: First Look at Amazon's Adaptation of The Grady Hendrix Novel

It's not much but it's someting. Amazon released the first image from their upcoming movie, My Best Friend's Exorcism, based off of Grady Hendrix's novel of the same name. The movie will premiere on Prime on September 30th, 2022.

The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act...different. She's moody. She's irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she's nearby. Abby's investigation leads her to some startling discoveries-and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?

In this first look we see Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) in what we must presume is Gretchen's room, what with the pretty wallpaper and numerous pillows on the bed. Only well to do families can suffer their children a bounty of pillows.

My Best Friend's Exorcism remains one of my favorie of Hendrix's literary works, not just for the triggering scene early in the book when no one shows up at Abby's tenth birthday party. Interesting tidbit, I wasn't the only one who went to Hendrix saying they had experienced the exact same thing when they were ten as well. What's with the mulitiude of horrible tenth year birthdays?

Ahem. It's one of my favorite Hendrix novels and I hope that Amazon, director Damon Thomas and Jenn Lamia's adaptation of it to screen have done it justice.