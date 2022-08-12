Melbourne 2022: The Winners of the 61st MIFF Shorts Awards

Although this is the Melbourne International Film Festival's (MIFF) 70th outing, the low-key prestige of the MIFF Shorts Awards are a tad younger. This year the 61st MIFF Shorts Awards provided a special glass trophy and cash prize with a key sponsor and support from City of Melbourne and VicScreen.

MIFF Programmer Kate Jinx amicably presented the ceremony and briefly explained each short in an engaging way, the winner was immediately announced, no nominees were read out.

All of the films that won are eligible for the Academy Awards. The Jury consisted of industry and adjacent individuals film critic Jourdain Searles, and Directors' James Vaughan and Tiriki Onus.

Seven categories, presented below.

You can get tickets now to in-cinema Best MIFF Shorts package, or stream them for free on the digital platform MIFF Play right here, which I highly recommend everyone does as soon as they are uploaded!