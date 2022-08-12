Fantasia Coverage Festival Interviews Comedies International Interviews Indie News

Melbourne 2022: The Winners of the 61st MIFF Shorts Awards

Editor; Australia (@Kwenton)

miff shorts awards main 2022 SA.PNG

Although this is the Melbourne International Film Festival's (MIFF) 70th outing, the low-key prestige of the MIFF Shorts Awards are a tad younger. This year the 61st MIFF Shorts Awards provided a special glass trophy and cash prize with a key sponsor and support from City of Melbourne and VicScreen.

MIFF Programmer Kate Jinx amicably presented the ceremony and briefly explained each short in an engaging way, the winner was immediately announced, no nominees were read out.

All of the films that won are eligible for the Academy Awards. The Jury consisted of industry and adjacent individuals film critic Jourdain Searles, and Directors' James Vaughan and Tiriki Onus.

Seven categories, presented below.

You can get tickets now to in-cinema Best MIFF Shorts package, or stream them for free on the digital platform MIFF Play right here, which I highly recommend everyone does as soon as they are uploaded!

Best Experimental Short

Winner: Nazarbazi

Director: Maryam Tafakory

Statement from Director: "Full of codes and tension, the impossibility of translation (long pause) and the dangers of speaking"

Statement from Jury: "...poetic and quietly forceful found-footage collage is pure cinema"

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
70thAwardsMelbourneMelbourne International Film FestivalMIFFShorts

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2022 ScreenAnarchy LLC.