Mayhem 2022: Festival Opens With Rarely Seen Japanese Horror NIGHT OF THE CAT

Attention is turning towards the autumn months and the haunting season. We appreciate those film festivals that have events that run during this time as they help bring up that festive mood.

Our friends at Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, England, are gearing up for their next edition and they have a special announcement regarding their inclusion in the British Film Institute's program, In Dreams Are Monsters.

Our season of films will focus on the creatures that linger long after the closing credits, which have haunted our screens and dreams for over a century. Exploring five iconic mythical figures: the vampire, the ghost, the zombie, the witch and the beast; we will chart how the monsters of horror have made physical the anxieties of their times, and how we react when faced with the monster within. BFI In Dreams Are Monsters

Mayhem has drawn the ghost card and will open their festival with a special screening of Kaneto Shindo's 1968 film Night of the Cat (Kuroneko).

Two women are raped and killed by samurai soldiers. Soon they reappear as vengeful ghosts who seduce and brutally murder the passing samurai.

This screening of Night of the Cat will be accompanied by a live original score from Nottingham-based artist Yumah (aka Lucy Morrow). The cat theme will continue that night with a screening of Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers (1992) from director Mick Garris.

Mayhem have also announced that Argento's Dark Glasses and Jethica, from director Peter Ohs, will be playing at the festival. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We will have more news about this year's Mayhem Film Festival as it happens.