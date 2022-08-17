KING ON SCREEN: Yellow Veil Pictures Acquires World Sales For Doc About Stephen King Adaptations

Few other authors have had as many of their works adapted to film and televison like Stephen King has. With so many adaptations out there documenting it all must have been a monumental feat in itself. Belgian actress and filmmaker Daphné Baiwir’s feature documentary King on Screen took a stab at it and the audience at Fantastic Fest will be the first to let us know if they succeeded.

The folks at Yellow Veil Pictures are confident that Baiwir has done right by King with the documentary. Yes, it was approved by King themselves, but if Yellow Veil Pictures think it's good enough to pick the world sales rights for it? Well. That's good enough for us!

The announcement follows.