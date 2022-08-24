101 SCARIEST HORROR MOVIE MOMENTS OF ALL TIME: Trailer And Poster Drop For Upcoming Shudder Series
The trailer and key art for Shudder's upcoming series, The 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time, were released today. Over eight episodes a slew of special guests, filmmakers and genre experts will mull over which moments in cinema history should be deemed worthy of making the list.
There will be snubs. There will be omissions. There will be, "What? Really? This one?". Guaranteed, each week Film and Horror Twitter will erupt in debate after each episode.
Few other genre communities have held on tightly to the VHS format like the horror community has so it is only fitting that the key art features a stack of tapes with some of the more obvious and benchmark moments in horror history featured where labels are usually.
The trailer features some of horror's finest contemporaries and icons with snippets of generally agreed upon scary moments cut inbetween. Check it out below.
What made the cut? Is your favorite moment in The 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time? Tune in, starting September 7th, on Shudder to find out.
Shudder released today the trailer and key art for The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time, which will premiere Wednesday, September 7, on the horror streaming service and via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle, with new episodes streaming each week.Interviewees include Tony Todd, Greg Nicotero, Keith David, Alex Essoe, Ernest Dickerson, Brea Grant, Tananarive Due, Rebekah McKendry, Joe Dante, David Dastmalchian, Kate Siegel, Fede Alvarez, Mike Flanagan, Axelle Carolyn, Lydia Hearst, Dana Gould, Tom Savini, Jonah Ray and more.In the eight-episode Shudder Original series from the producers of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world.
