101 SCARIEST HORROR MOVIE MOMENTS OF ALL TIME: Trailer And Poster Drop For Upcoming Shudder Series

The trailer and key art for Shudder's upcoming series, The 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time, were released today. Over eight episodes a slew of special guests, filmmakers and genre experts will mull over which moments in cinema history should be deemed worthy of making the list.

There will be snubs. There will be omissions. There will be, "What? Really? This one?". Guaranteed, each week Film and Horror Twitter will erupt in debate after each episode.

Few other genre communities have held on tightly to the VHS format like the horror community has so it is only fitting that the key art features a stack of tapes with some of the more obvious and benchmark moments in horror history featured where labels are usually.

The trailer features some of horror's finest contemporaries and icons with snippets of generally agreed upon scary moments cut inbetween. Check it out below.

What made the cut? Is your favorite moment in The 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time? Tune in, starting September 7th, on Shudder to find out.