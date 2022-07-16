Pre-orders Start For Extreme Cinema's CROSS OF THE 7 JEWELS, RAVE And More at TetroVideo
Another release announcement from TetroVideo for all you fans of extreme horror. Starting yesterday you can pre-order the first ever Blu-ray edition of Cross of the 7 Jewels, made by and starring Marco Antonio Andolfi, here credited as Eddy Endolf.
You will also be able to order Mediabook editions of that film and two more releases: Rave and Solar Anus Cinema. That last one would be the "...and more" in the article title. Must have reached that age where I do not want to write the word 'anus' in an article title.
Head over to TetroVideo's website for more information and to order your copies.
Cross of The 7 Jewels, Rave and Solar Anus Cinema coming to Blu-ray in July via TetroVideoThanks to TetroVideo in collaboration with Luce Cinecittà, the cult trash film Cross of The 7 Jewels (restored edition) will be available on Blu-ray for the first time ever and the pre-order will start on friday, july 15, on the official TetroVideo website.Cross of The 7 Jewels (aka “La croce dalle 7 pietre” and “Il lupo mannaro contro la camorra”) is a 1987 Italian horror film directed, written and starring Marco Antonio Andolfi, here credited as Eddy Endolf.Cross of The 7 Jewels comes in a Standard Blu-ray Edition and in a 200 Limited Numbered Mediabook Edition (cover A): Blu-ray + 20 Pag Booklet + slipcase (limited to the pre-order customers), with a lot of extra content by Luca Ruocco from InGenereCinema.The swedish body horror film Rave (Svezia - 2020) by Nils Alatalo and the transgressive extreme anthology film Solar Anus Cinema by Usama Alshaibi come in a Ultralimited Numbered Mediabook edition (DVD + Blu-ray + 20 Pag Booklet + Slipcover limited to pre-order customers), thanks to the partnership with Goredrome Pictures.
