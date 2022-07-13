Interview: MURINA Director Antonela Alamat Kusijanović on Her Complex Character Piece

The complex mindset of the four protagonists

Alamat Kusijanović: I was very interested in portraying a young mother and daughter. Something about them being close in age made them friends and having a friendly conversation, very intimate and unfazed, with your parent creates enough tension and discomfort in that way, because they are talking about replacing her father with another man but it feels like not so scandalous because they are like two daughters, two girls.

Not every truth in Julija’s eyes is actually the general truth, it’s just the way she sees as a very resilient but also very young person, who does not have the wisdom of the mother of 20 years they’re apart.

Actually I did not want to have a coming-of-age of Julija per se, because I think that all of the characters are coming of age. We very rarely talk about coming of age at 35 or 45; 55 we do talk about it, we call it midlife crisis. But all of them are grown-up children, even more so than Julija, she’s kind of the most sober one, she surfaces first from her change, she just does not have wisdom yet. I was interested to see a child who behaves as an adult surrounded by adult children.

For Nela it’s of course difficult because she had all the potential that Julija has, but she made certain choices in life and those could not have been changed once she had a daughter and was space-locked there, to that island, to that man, to that mentality. It was inevitable for her to justify that life to be able to survive. Only with the puberty of her daughter she was very confronted head-on with the things she’s been lying to herself for a very long time.

For Ante, I think his tragedy comes from always being in proximity of wealth but never really achieving it. Especially having a wife like Nela who is a real, in his mind, physical asset, it’s frustrating for him to not have been able to compete with Javier.

For Javier it’s like a game, he’s coming and playing family without consequences, with other people’s lives. He finds it even more so challenging that these people that seemingly have nothing to lose, are just going to follow his lead, to the man who can really acquire, buy or get anything he wants.