Celludroid 2022: Final Days to Submit to South African Sci-Fi, Animation and Fantasy Film Festival

Was I this many years old when I found out that our friends at South African Horrorfest had a sister festival called Celludroid, and that it focuses on Sci-Fi, Animation and Fantasy subjects? For shame.

Our friends have long been associated with horror in the region but it looks like they've also been meeting the needs of the wider community by providing this event. The final day for submissions is fast approaching - one week away - so if you're more in tune with the sci-fi and fantasy side of genre filmmaking and you have a project ready to go, consider submitting to Celluroid.