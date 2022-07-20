Check Out The Dolby Poster For BULLET TRAIN

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world's fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2.

David Leitch's Bullet Train, an action flick based on a novel by Kotaro Isaka, will speed into cinemas on August 5th. With any high profile release there comes a Dolby poster with it. This time around the illustration styled poster was designed exclusively for Dolby by artist 17th & Oak.

Brad Pitt stands backlit in the center of the poster. The sign above him translates into 'Unreserved Seats in Ordinary Cars' while it is quite extraordinary that half a dozen assassins are waiting for him, brandishing knives and hooks.