SPACE MONSTER WANGMAGWI: Long Lost Korean Monster Movie Acquired by SRS Cinema

This is cool. Casual big monster movie fans are forgiven if they only associate a particular country in Asia with the genre. It is easy to be overshadowed by that powerhouse and the number of films it churned out over the decades.

There are, as it was described by SRS Cinema's Avery Battles, golden fleeces, films thought long lost and gone forever. Space Monster Wangmagwi, a 1967 South Korean kaiju film directed by Kwon Hyeok-jin is such a film. It had no international releases and was considered long lost until it magically showed up at Korean Film Archive screenings.

Space Monster Wangmagwi was the second giant monster film to be made in South Korea. Reportedly it features a space variation on the plot to King Kong.