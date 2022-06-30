POLARIS: Watch The Trailer For Fantasia's Opening Film

Set in 2144 against the backdrop of a frozen wasteland, Sumi, a human child raised by Mama Polar Bear, narrowly escapes capture from a brutal Morad hunting party and sets out across the vast winter landscape. When Sumi stumbles across Frozen Girl, an unlikely friendship is forged and together they race ahead of the vindictive hunters towards the only guiding light Sumi knows, the Ploaris star.

Well, howdy. Check out this trailer for the eco-fantasy thriller, Polaris, which is all set to open this year's edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival. KC Carthew's sophomore feature film boasts an all female-identifying cast, led by Viva Lee (Deadly Class) as Sumi and Khamisa Wilsher (Charmed) as Frozen Girl.

“‘Polaris’ is inspired by my love of stories about relations between humans and Nature, while also reimagining aspects of Greek mythology. Filmed in the subarctic, the story is set in a futuristic frozen world born of the brutal disregard of generations prior – where any nation could be buried under the snow,” Carthew told Variety.

In her director’s notes, Carthew describes “Polaris” as ‘Mad Max in the Arctic,’ the “origin story of a world gone to shame that builds from themes of environmental stewardship/horror.”

“It is inspired by eco-feminism and the need for significant cultural and sustainable change. The film portrays these themes with an entirely female cast – including the polar bear,” she added.