NEXT EXIT: Trailer, Key Art & Set Debut Ahead of Tribeca Premiere

When a research scientist makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife, Rose sees a way out and Teddy sees his chance to finally make it. These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor’s contentious study and leave this life behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can’t outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past. As these two misfits humorously quarrel their way across the country, they meet people along the way who force them to reckon with what is really driving them.

Mali Elfman's Next Exit will have its world premiere at Tribeca Festival this Friday. Earlier today the first trailer, key art and key set were released. You can check it all out below.

Written and directed by Elfman Next Exit stars Katie Parker, Rahul Kohli, Rose Mciver, Tongayi Chirisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, Nico Evers-Swindell And Karen Gillan.