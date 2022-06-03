Kier-La Janisse's Groundbreaking HOUSE OF PSYCHOTIC WOMEN Gets A 10th Anniversary Upgrade This Summer!

Kier-La Janisse is a legend in the genre film community. With over twenty years of writing, analysis, programming, and festival experience, she helped build the community that we all strive to support, and a pillar of her contribution to the culture is her groundbreaking 2012 book, House of Psychotic Women: An Autobiographical Topography of Female Neurosis in Horror and Exploitation Films.

It's a hefty handle to be sure, but Janisse's book is one of the most influential pieces of film analysis of the 21st century, and for its tenth anniversary she's gone back to those dark places and expanded its scope. With coverage of more than 100 additional films and an exclusive CD featuring Janisse's reading of the classic The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, this is an upgrade you can't afford to miss.

The author will be celebrating its launch at Fantasia in Montreal on July 24th, where she'll be presenting special screenings of Il Demonio, In My Skin, Identikit, I Like Bats, and Footprints in support of the book as well as hosting an event and special signing opportunities for anyone in Montreal at the time.

House of Psychotic Women is available for pre-order at the link below for the deluxe edition, and a standard edition will be available in October of 2022. Here are the full details, including a cover blurb by Molly Ringwald (!).