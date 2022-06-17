GOOD MADAM (MLUNGU WAM): New Trailer Arrives Ahead of Shudder Release

An eerie psychological thriller about Tsidi, who is forced to moved in with her estranged mother, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white 'Madam' in the wealthy Cape Town suburbs. But as Tsidi tries to heal her family, the 'spectre' of 'Madam' begins to stir.

Shudder has just released the trailer for Jenna Cato Bass' horror flick, Good Madam (Mlungu Wam). The film will premiere on the streaming service, in all its territories, on July 14th.

The horror flick from South Africa had its world premiere at TIFF last year. Our own Shelagh caught the film and completed her review with the following.

Mlungu Wam shows that a house doesn't need to be old and dark to be terrifying; that terror comes from the people who occupy it, whether they are willing participants or not. An intimate look at unequal and uneven relationships through the horror lens focuses our attention on how some traditions refuse to die.

The trailer is below the official announcement.