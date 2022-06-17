GOOD MADAM (MLUNGU WAM): New Trailer Arrives Ahead of Shudder Release
An eerie psychological thriller about Tsidi, who is forced to moved in with her estranged mother, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white 'Madam' in the wealthy Cape Town suburbs. But as Tsidi tries to heal her family, the 'spectre' of 'Madam' begins to stir.
Shudder has just released the trailer for Jenna Cato Bass' horror flick, Good Madam (Mlungu Wam). The film will premiere on the streaming service, in all its territories, on July 14th.
The horror flick from South Africa had its world premiere at TIFF last year. Our own Shelagh caught the film and completed her review with the following.
Mlungu Wam shows that a house doesn't need to be old and dark to be terrifying; that terror comes from the people who occupy it, whether they are willing participants or not. An intimate look at unequal and uneven relationships through the horror lens focuses our attention on how some traditions refuse to die.
The trailer is below the official announcement.
Shudder Releases Trailer for Haunting South African Psychological Horror GOOD MADAM Ahead of July 14 ReleaseJenna Cato Bass’ Acclaimed TIFF 2021 Selection Streams Exclusively on Shudder Thursday, July 14Available on Shudder U.S., Shudder CA, Shudder UKI, and Shudder ANZShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, is thrilled to release the first trailer for the Shudder Original Good Madam ahead of the film’s debut on the platform on Thursday, July 14. The film is the fourth feature from celebrated South African writer/director Jenna Cato Bass (High Fantasy, Flatland) and world premiered to high praise at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.In Good Madam, Tsidi, a single mother, is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white ‘Madam’ in an affluent Cape Town suburb. As Tsidi tries to heal her family however, a sinister specter begins to stir.A genre film entrenched in the ordinary everyday horrors in our society, Good Madam explores the generational trauma inherent to South African culture, sprawling from the past to the present day, with chilling delivery and haunting results.The film stars Chumisa Cosa, Nosipho Mtebe, Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya, Sanda Shandu, Khanyiso Kenqa, Sizwe Ginger Lubengu, Siya Sikawuti, Peggy Tunyiswa and Chris Gxalaba, who all share writing credits with Bass. Good Madam is produced by Fox Fire Films, Sanusi Chronicles and Causeway Films in association with Salmira Productions and Strange Charm. Baartman, Cato Bass, Kristina Ceyton (The Babadook, The Nightingale), and Samantha Jennings (Cargo) produce while Salman Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Richard Mansell, David Bass and Jason Newmark serve as executive producers.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.