GOOD MADAM (MLUNGU WAM): Shudder Acquires South African Horror

Tsidi, a single mother, is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white ‘Madam’ in an affluent Cape Town suburb. As Tsidi tries to heal her family however, a sinister specter begins to stir.

Shudder have announced that they have picked up Jenna Cato Bass' South African psychological horror Good Madam (Mlungu Wam). They will stream exclusively on Shudder in late 2022 in all their territories.

Mlungu Wam shows that a house doesn't need to be old and dark to be terrifying; that terror comes from the people who occupy it, whether they are willing participants or not. An intimate look at unequal and uneven relationships through the horror lens focuses our attention on how some traditions refuse to die.

... a chilling take on the haunted house story to reflect on the racism that still lingers in South African society.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, has acquired South African horror Good Madam (Mlungu Wam) for release in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand ahead of its screening at the Glasgow Film Festival. Also an official selection of the Toronto International Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, AFI Fest and Gothenburg Film Festival, the haunting film from writer/director Jenna Cato Bass (Flatland, High Fantasy) and co-writer Babalwa Baartman will stream exclusively on Shudder in late 2022.

“Jenna Cato Bass delivers a sensationally fresh take on the haunted house story while layering in cutting social satire about the lingering horrors of apartheid,” said Shudder General Manager, Craig Engler.

“Horror audiences are probably the most enthusiastic and open-minded I’ve encountered, so I couldn’t be happier that Good Madam has found a home at Shudder, where even more fans of this evolving genre can discover it,” said Jenna Cato Bass.

Good Madam (Mlungu Wam) stars Chumisa Cosa, Nosipho Mtebe, Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya, Sanda Shandu, Khanyiso Kenqa, Sizwe Ginger Lubengu, Siya Sikawuti, Peggy Tunyiswa and Chris Gxalaba. The film is produced by Fox Fire Films, Sanusi Chronicles and Causeway Films in association with Salmira Productions and Strange Charm. Baartman, Cato Bass, Kristina Ceyton (The Babadook, The Nightingale), and Samantha Jennings (Cargo) produce while Salman Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Richard Mansell, David Bass and Jason Newmark serve as executive producers.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder and Lydia Rodman, VP of Sales at Visit Films, on behalf of the filmmakers. Visit is handling international rights and will be presenting the film to buyers at the upcoming EFM.