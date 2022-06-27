Fantasia 2022: This Year's Festival Poster Has a Simple Message, We're Back!

Fantasia has had its share of awesome posters over the years. They have always had a theme, something to do with the core of the festival programming or its history as one of North America's biggest genre film festivals.

This year the message is simple. Fantasia is back!.

The festival's mascot, the mighty black pegasus, bursts out of the screen, into a cinema full of attendees, genre fans and revellers alike. And just like the Fantasia audience is known to be, these cinema goers are losing their freaking minds at the spectacle before them!

Are we waxing too poetically about one festival poster? Well, we've been away for a couple years, we're just jazzed to be heading back after such a long time away.