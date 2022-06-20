FAIR GAME: 80s Ozploitation Flick Coming to Cinemas And Digital This July
A young woman running an animal sanctuary in the outback takes her revenge on a trio of kangaroo hunters who terrorized her.
Dark Star Pictures will release Mario Andreacchio's Ozploitation flick from 1986, Fair Game, in 'North American' cinemas on July 8th, digital on July 12th, with a physical release in August.
The film's notoriaty includes being shot by Lord of the Rings cinematographer Andrew Lesnie and was an inspiration for Tarantino's Death Proof, as the pictures of our young heroine strapped to the front of a Ute would suggest.
We've included a sketchy quality trailer below the announcement and official stills.
