SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD Bluray Giveaway

RLJE Films will release Slasher: Flesh & Blood on Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on May 17th.

In SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD, a wealthy, dysfunctional family gathers for a reunion on a secluded island, and soon discover they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems, and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up.

