OBI-WAN KENOBI: Uncle Owen Throws Shade at Obi-Wan in New Trailer. Oh, And Darth Vader.

Happy Star Wars Day everyone. A brand new trailer and key art for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has arrived, check it out below.

We're just impressed with the scale of this; big images and design going on here. It also looks like they've gone back over The Inquisitor and slimmed that jack-o-lantern shaped head into something closer to normal sized. A very quick glance of Kumail Nanjiani in the mix. Then there's Obi-Wan using a blaster, yeah. Lightsabers do single a Jedi, Sith or Inquisitor out from the crowd - draw unwanted attention.

And then, Vader.

Check out the new trailer below. Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes.