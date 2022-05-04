OBI-WAN KENOBI: Uncle Owen Throws Shade at Obi-Wan in New Trailer. Oh, And Darth Vader.
Happy Star Wars Day everyone. A brand new trailer and key art for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has arrived, check it out below.
We're just impressed with the scale of this; big images and design going on here. It also looks like they've gone back over The Inquisitor and slimmed that jack-o-lantern shaped head into something closer to normal sized. A very quick glance of Kumail Nanjiani in the mix. Then there's Obi-Wan using a blaster, yeah. Lightsabers do single a Jedi, Sith or Inquisitor out from the crowd - draw unwanted attention.
And then, Vader.
Check out the new trailer below. Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes.
Today, to kick off Star Wars Day, Disney+ released a brand-new trailer and key art for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” offering a riveting look at the highly anticipated limited series. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.
