CLEAN Blu-ray Giveaway

We have two (2) Blu-rays of Paul Solet and Adrien Brody's action crime-thriller Clean to give away this week. RLJE Films is releasing it on DVD and Blu-ray on May the 10th. We'd like to give two of you a copy.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release the action crime-thriller CLEAN on DVD and Blu-ray on May 10, 2022. IFC Films released CLEAN in theaters, on Digital Rental & VOD on January 28, 2022.

CLEAN was directed by Paul Solet (Tread, “Mars") who co-write the film with Adrien Brody (The French Dispatch, “Succession”). Along with Brody, the film stars Glenn Fleshler (Joker, “Billions”), Richie Merritt (White Boy Rick, “Euphoria”) Chandler Ari DuPont (Charm City Kings), Mykelti Williamson (Forrest Gump, The Purge: Election Year), RZA (The Man With Irons Fists), Michelle Wilson (Amazing Stories, A Shot Through The Wall), and John Bianco (“The Sopranos”).

Tormented by his past life, garbage man Clean (Adrien Brody) attempts a life of quiet redemption. But when his good intentions mark him a target of a local crime boss (Glenn Fleshler), Clean is forced to reconcile with the violence of his past.