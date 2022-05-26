ANDOR Trailer And Poster: "That's What a Reckoning Sounds Like"

Such a cool line.

I'm not alone but I'm in the minority when I say that I love, love, love Rogue One. So I welcome any return to that part of the timeline, before the Skywalker saga began, when your day "... started with lasers, eight o'clock, Day One!". And yes, that's from a completely different movie but this has me in such a giddy mood I thought it would be a shame not to use it.

So with the kick off of Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm and Disney have released the first trailer for Andor, the series set before the events of Rogue One. These are events that shape Cassian Andor before he helps lead the rebel raid for the plans to the Death Star.

Gosh, it's impressive. It looks like it will seemlessly fit in too, with the look, with the world building. And the lasers. The first two episodes bow on August 31st. I cannot wait.