ANDOR Trailer And Poster: "That's What a Reckoning Sounds Like"
Such a cool line.
I'm not alone but I'm in the minority when I say that I love, love, love Rogue One. So I welcome any return to that part of the timeline, before the Skywalker saga began, when your day "... started with lasers, eight o'clock, Day One!". And yes, that's from a completely different movie but this has me in such a giddy mood I thought it would be a shame not to use it.
So with the kick off of Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm and Disney have released the first trailer for Andor, the series set before the events of Rogue One. These are events that shape Cassian Andor before he helps lead the rebel raid for the plans to the Death Star.
Gosh, it's impressive. It looks like it will seemlessly fit in too, with the look, with the world building. And the lasers. The first two episodes bow on August 31st. I cannot wait.
Disney+ is pleased to share the trailer and key art from its upcoming series “Andor” that was featured this morning at Star Wars Celebration. The new, original series from Lucasfilm takes place prior to the events of “Rogue One” and launches exclusively on Disney+ August 31, with the first two episodes.The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.
