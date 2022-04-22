Review: THE BAD GUYS, Pleasant, Kid-Friendly Flick

While Pixar and Disney Animation continue to soar to newer and greater heights, scoring critical acclaim, box-office success, and Oscar nominations at practically every turn, their chief rival, DreamWorks Animation, hasn’t fared nearly as well since Shrek and its immediate sequel, Shrek 2, made it a major name in the family-oriented animation space.

Too often choosing quantity over quality, however, DreamWorks Animation’s brand has suffered subsequently as a result. Their latest straight-to-cinemas release, The Bad Guys, probably won’t do much to elevate DreamWork Animation’s somewhat tarnished brand, but on its own, it’s a splendidly fine addition to their catalog. For families willing to give it a chance opening weekend, it's a pleasant diversion from everyday (and every night) cares.



Based on the bestselling, kid-oriented series by Aaron Blabey and inexplicably set in a reality where humans and talking, self-aware animals live in mostly peaceful coexistence, The Bad Guys centers on an anthropomorphic heist gang modeled on the George Clooney-led iteration of Ocean’s Eleven and its two sequels. Led by a bipedal wolf, Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell) in bespoke suits and a cool, calm demeanor, the Bad Guys thoroughly enjoy the thrill of the chase, not to mention the thrill of the escape, from daylight robberies and/or heists (a bank in the first scene), stealing from the well-insured to give to themselves. It’s an unexamined life filled with the kind of surface-level excitement that Mr. Wolf doesn’t bother to question, especially when his immediate circle (aka, his heist gang) supports him all the way.



With the help of Mr. Snake (podcast legend Marc Maron, perfectly cast), an irascible, curmudgeonly reptile who can get in and out of any seemingly impregnable area; Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), a surprisingly effective master of disguise; Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), the team’s pint-sized muscle; and Tarantula (Awkwafina), the Bad Guys’ obligatory computer hacker, Mr. Wolf can do anything to anyone within reason and generally get it away with it, though it usually takes Mr. Wolf’s inspired driving skills to escape his longtime nemesis, the hyper-excitable, perpetually frustrated police chief, Misty Luggins (Alex Borstein), and the city’s seemingly endless supply of interchangeable uniformed police officers.



Mr. Wolf’s life choices come into question, however, when he helps a little old lady from falling down a set of stairs at a gala. That, in turn, sets up Mr. Wolf’s existential dilemma: If doing good actually makes you feel good, then why continue pursuing an outsider’s life of crime and risking eventual imprisonment and ostracism?

Meeting the recently elected governor, Diane Foxington (Zazie Beetz), like Mr. Wolf, a walking, talking bipedal animal, but unlike Mr. Wolf, an insider and not an outsider, also spurs him to rethink his life choices. Getting caught in the middle of a heist also gives Mr. Wolf a seemingly easy way out: Pretending he wants to do good and dragging his reluctant team along for his redemptive ride under the presumably well-meaning tutelage of the city’s celebrity humanitarian/guinea pig, Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade).



The Bad Guys mixes generally inoffensive themes (i.e., the danger of stereotypes, altruism vs. self-interest, the possibility of redemption/rehabilitation), with preteen-oriented humor (Mr. Piranha’s flatulence problem), pop-culture references, and broad physical comedy, the last inspired by both Looney Tunes and Japanese animation. Deliberately embracing a less is more approach to animation, eschewing hyper-detailed photo-realism or its approximation for a more eye-pleasing, cartoon-influenced style, The Bad Guys consistently soars on its visual style and imaginative set-piece pyrotechnics, the latter all but making The Bad Guys worth the price of admission.



