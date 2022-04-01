Perry Blackshear's Psychological Horror Debut THEY LOOK LIKE PEOPLE Gets a Blu-ray Release From Yellow Veil
Suspecting that people are transforming into malevolent shape-shifters, Wyatt flees to New York City to seek out his estranged childhood friend Christian. As the mysterious horrors close in on Wyatt, he questions whether to protect his only friend from an impending war, or from himself. A genre-bending story of love, loyalty and living nightmares.
This is cool. Our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures have announced today that they're releasing Perry Blackshear's psychological horror flick They Look LIke People on a Collector's Edition Blu-ray this month.
When They Look Like People burst onto the scene at the beginning of 2015 and during a time when a knockout punch of a film could have an lengthy festival tour They Look Like People did okay or itself. It premiered at Slamdance and went on to play at festivals like Fantasia, FrightFest and Imagine. It did okay.
Our own Ben Umstead, long time associated with Slamdance had this to say in his review after its debut at the festival.
They Look Like People explores such bruised and battered places deftly, tenderly, honoring the pain, never treating Wyatt as a crazy person, and accepting something greater in friendship. Which all comes to a head by the heart pounding finale.... what's here is vibrant, on par with micro-budget, genre-inflected wonders like Primer, Resolution and The Battery, films which also intelligently explore the world of male friendship.They Look Like People endures like few indies can. Its charms and terrors are weighed in human measure, offering something enriching and deeply felt. It also marks the arrival of promising new talent in Blackshear and his little punkish DIY band of creators. Give these guys 100k and watch them make a million dollar movie.
Winner — Most Innovative Film Award, Fantasia International Film FestivalWinner — Grand Jury Prize Best Narrative Feature, Independent Film Festival of BostonWinner — Audience Award Best Narrative Feature, Mammoth Lakes Film FestivalWinner — Graveyard Shift Competition Best Actor, Grand Jury Prize, Southwest Airlines Audience Award, Nashville Film FestivalJury Honorable Mention — Narrative Feature, Slamdance Film FestivalTHEY LOOK LIKE PEOPLE“One of the greatest miracles of DIY filmmaking I’ve ever seen… This creepy, subtle, tragic, and ultimately uplifting tale of insanity and friendship is one of my all-time favorites and an inspiration to anyone who wants to make a movie” - Mike FlanaganPerry Blackshear’s Multi-Award-Winning 2015 Psychological Horror Debut To Be Released on Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray This Month — New Key Art RevealedAvailable for Pre-Order Today from Yellow Veil PicturesA critical and festival darling upon its initial release in 2015, Perry Blackshear’s feature debut THEY LOOK LIKE PEOPLE, which he wrote and directed, world premiered at the 21st Slamdance Film Festival and was instantly hailed for its masterful handling of a sparse production and highly effective emotional and terror beats. A standout to this day among genre films that tackle the challenging theme of mental illness, THEY LOOK LIKE PEOPLE stars MacLeod Andrews, Evan Dumouchel, and Margaret Ying Drake, all three of whom teamed up again with Blackshear for his subsequent 2019 feature THE SIREN and most recent 2021 feature WHEN I CONSUME YOU. Blackshear also shot, edited, and produced, while Andrews, Dumouchel, and Kimberly Parker co-produced the multi-award-winning indie psychological horror.Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Special Features Include:Commentary with DirectorCommentary with CrewCommentary with CastInterviews with the FilmmakersBehind the Scenes CollectionDeleted & Extra ScenesTrailerEssay by critic Anton BitelReversible cover artworkEnglish, Spanish, & French Subtitles
