Perry Blackshear's Psychological Horror Debut THEY LOOK LIKE PEOPLE Gets a Blu-ray Release From Yellow Veil

Suspecting that people are transforming into malevolent shape-shifters, Wyatt flees to New York City to seek out his estranged childhood friend Christian. As the mysterious horrors close in on Wyatt, he questions whether to protect his only friend from an impending war, or from himself. A genre-bending story of love, loyalty and living nightmares.

This is cool. Our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures have announced today that they're releasing Perry Blackshear's psychological horror flick They Look LIke People on a Collector's Edition Blu-ray this month.

When They Look Like People burst onto the scene at the beginning of 2015 and during a time when a knockout punch of a film could have an lengthy festival tour They Look Like People did okay or itself. It premiered at Slamdance and went on to play at festivals like Fantasia, FrightFest and Imagine. It did okay.

Our own Ben Umstead, long time associated with Slamdance had this to say in his review after its debut at the festival.

They Look Like People explores such bruised and battered places deftly, tenderly, honoring the pain, never treating Wyatt as a crazy person, and accepting something greater in friendship. Which all comes to a head by the heart pounding finale. ... what's here is vibrant, on par with micro-budget, genre-inflected wonders like Primer, Resolution and The Battery, films which also intelligently explore the world of male friendship. They Look Like People endures like few indies can. Its charms and terrors are weighed in human measure, offering something enriching and deeply felt. It also marks the arrival of promising new talent in Blackshear and his little punkish DIY band of creators. Give these guys 100k and watch them make a million dollar movie.

