BURT FORCE: Exclusive Clip, Out on Digital This Week
Newly-fired reporter Sloane Sawyer (Lelia Symington) hears that someone has been harassing vineyard workers in her hometown, so she starts investigating. When haunting beauty Dulce goes missing and the alluring Tico Reyes shows up looking for her, Sloane is drawn down a twisting trail of violence and crime, determined to help those she’s come to care about in this town… before it’s too late.
Eve Symington's thriller Brut Force is coming to VOD this week. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. It seems a bit misleading as it appears to be happening very early in the film before, you know, the proverbial shit hits the fan.
Says director Symington, "Beneath the surface of California’s 'wine country' bubble complex histories, racism, class struggles, and moral grey areas, all of which makes this world ripe for a modern noir story. Noir films show society’s dualism, often exposing the underbelly of society’s shiny façade. The lead character in BRUT FORCE is a young woman who lives between the two worlds, fluent in both Spanish and 'wine lingo': a modern, female take on a classic noir detective. I have a long and abiding love for noir films, both classics and reinventions of the genre, from DOUBLE INDEMNITY to CHINATOWN. I directed the film in a very specific, noir-inspired style. This includes a sense of heightened realism, leaning into noir techniques like deliberate indoor lighting, artistically constructed frames, creative blocking, and slightly stylized dialogue. Together with my Director of Photography Emilie Silvestri, we crafted a sun-soaked world, both beautiful and ominous, and made great use of our gorgeous locations. As a cinephile with a strong interest in social equity, I wanted to make BRUT FORCE to bring these two passions together. I have been directing short films since I was eleven years old, so it is truly a dream come true to bring my first feature into the world."
