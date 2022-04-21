BURT FORCE: Exclusive Clip, Out on Digital This Week

Newly-fired reporter Sloane Sawyer (Lelia Symington) hears that someone has been harassing vineyard workers in her hometown, so she starts investigating. When haunting beauty Dulce goes missing and the alluring Tico Reyes shows up looking for her, Sloane is drawn down a twisting trail of violence and crime, determined to help those she’s come to care about in this town… before it’s too late.

Eve Symington's thriller Brut Force is coming to VOD this week. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. It seems a bit misleading as it appears to be happening very early in the film before, you know, the proverbial shit hits the fan.