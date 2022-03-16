THE PENTAVERATE Trailer: Mike Myers And The Secret Society That Does Good in Upcoming Netflix Series
What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!
In a move I can only describe as deeply patriotic I find myself rooting for Mike Myers whenever something new comes along from the Canadian comedian. And to be fair, his run at SNL, along with the Wayne's World and Austin Powers films, created moments that still make us laugh.
But that was some time ago and you can only do the voice of Shrek so many times. Are we due for another dose of Myers' comedic stylings? Hard to say, but I remain cautiously optimistic as I watch this trailer for a new series he created for Netflix, The Pentaverate.
Myers does what he has always done best, characters. In this series he will play eight of them. On top of that he also enlisted the help of Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jennifer Saunders along with Jeremy Irons who will narrate the series.
All the characters are below, with the trailer and a gallery of images.
Mike Myers will be playing eight new characters including:Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job backAnthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the PentaverateRex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theoristLord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogulMishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarchShep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll managerJason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTORKen Jeong is Skip Cho: A casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns.Keegan-Michael Key is Dr. Hobart Clark: A nuclear physicist, recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate change disaster.Debi Mazar will be playing Patty Davis: The highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate — some would say the brains behind the whole operation.Richard McCabe is Exalted Pikeman Higgins: Head of the Liechtenstein Guard, the Pentaverate’s security force.Jennifer Saunders will appear as The Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik.The Maester of Dubrovnik: The head investigator for the Pentaverate, who is summoned from his ancestral home in Dubrovnik to investigate the suspicious deaths.The Saester of Dubrovnik: The Maester’s sister and protector of the parce clavem, the spare key for the Pentaverate's voting apparatus, which is hidden in Dubrovnik.Lydia West is Reilly Clayton: A young woman working at the Canadian News Station with Ken. She goes on the adventure with him to expose the Pentaverate — all while hiding a secret of her own…The familiar voice you hear is Jeremy Irons, who serves as the narrator of the series.
