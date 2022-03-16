THE PENTAVERATE Trailer: Mike Myers And The Secret Society That Does Good in Upcoming Netflix Series

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

In a move I can only describe as deeply patriotic I find myself rooting for Mike Myers whenever something new comes along from the Canadian comedian. And to be fair, his run at SNL, along with the Wayne's World and Austin Powers films, created moments that still make us laugh.

But that was some time ago and you can only do the voice of Shrek so many times. Are we due for another dose of Myers' comedic stylings? Hard to say, but I remain cautiously optimistic as I watch this trailer for a new series he created for Netflix, The Pentaverate.

Myers does what he has always done best, characters. In this series he will play eight of them. On top of that he also enlisted the help of Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jennifer Saunders along with Jeremy Irons who will narrate the series.

All the characters are below, with the trailer and a gallery of images.