SXSW 2022 Exclusive: Desperate Lovers Dance in THE BLIND MAN WHO DID NOT WANT TO SEE TITANIC Clip

Among the breakout hits of this year's SXSW Film Festival is the Finnish genre-bender, The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, and for good reason. The story follows Jaako, a blind and disabled man who has formed a long distance love affair with a woman named Sirpa. The two have never met, but they talk multiple times a day on the phone and they share a deep bond. Kept apart by circumstances and physical challenges, the pair long for each other, and desperately wish to be together. In the meantime, the best they can do is dance, together but tragically apart.

Here in this first clip from the film, they share a tender moment, imagining a bliss that neither is sure they'll ever be able to experience in person. The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic is part comedy, part drama, part thriller, part experimental film, and one of the most stunning and exciting technical achievements of the year. We are proud to share this moment with you, check it out below, you'll be just as hooked as we are.